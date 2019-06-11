Greek Lawyer Peter Petrou Collects Prestigious International Legal Award

LONDON, UK – Managing Partner Peter Petrou of London-based full service law firm Aspen Morris accepted a prestigious and highly coveted award on behalf of the firm which was honored for its International Law services.

Aspen Morris has been named “UK Law Firm of the Year for International Law” at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2019. The firm was also received this award in 2015 and 2016.

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards recognize individuals and companies in the corporate world that have demonstrated great achievements in the past 12 months.

Peter Petrou noted, “I am delighted to have collected this award on behalf of Aspen Morris, we have over the last five years built up a substantial International practice and we are fortunate to have exceptional local partners throughout Africa and the Middle East who have contributed to our success in providing a high quality service for our clients.”

Prior to establishing Aspen Morris, Petrou worked for a leading U.S. law firm before moving to a large international law firm and worked in their Real Estate and International Projects department. Petrou is seen as one of the rising stars of the legal and business world and has been interviewed and named by leading business publication Forbes, as having “formidable high level political and business contacts throughout Europe, the U.S., Middle East, and Africa” and called Petrou the “go to person” for deals in Africa. The European magazine has also named him as “a rising star lawyer, influencing global business.”

Petrou holds several prominent appointments including Special Advisor to the Somali Stock Exchange and regularly advises governments and government entities on legal and business-related matters. He also sits on the Board of Trustees of the Africa Internship Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Ghana which aims to accelerate youth employment throughout Africa.