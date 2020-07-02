GR US

POLITICS
Exclusive Interview with Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou (Video)
ECONOMY
US Adds 4.8 Million Jobs as Unemployment Falls to 11.1%
POLITICS
Turkey's High Court Will Rule On Hagia Sophia as Mosque
POLITICS
Greek Ministry of Health Event Recognizes SNF’s Global COVID-19 Relief Initiative
ECONOMY
Still Years in the Making, Bulldozers Start Work at Hellenikon
Exclusive Interview with Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou (Video)

US Adds 4.8 Million Jobs as Unemployment Falls to 11.1%

Turkey's High Court Will Rule On Hagia Sophia as Mosque

Greek Ministry of Health Event Recognizes SNF’s Global COVID-19 Relief Initiative

COMMUNITY

Archdiocesan Council Meets Via Teleconference

BOSTON – The Clergy Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in 2022 will take place in New York City to mark the centennial of the establishment of the...

Exclusive Interview with Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou (Video)

Michael Manios, AHEPA Past Supreme Governor, 85

Ecumenical Patriarchate Clarifies: No Change in Way of Receiving Holy Communion

Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy Synod Discussed the Mode of Distribution of Holy Communion

Met. Evangelos of NJ Speaks about Patriarchate’s Holy Communion Decision

GREECE

Greece: Another 28 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed on Thursday, No Fatalities

Tourism Min.: Greece to Release Decision on British Tourists in July

One-Week Extension of Anti-Coronavirus Measures at Xanthi Region

US Ambassador Pyatt Visits Greek Orthodox Church NGO with Archbishop Ieronymos

Large Firefighter Team Battling Fire near Karystos, Evia

OPINIONS

USA

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US Adds 4.8 Million Jobs as Unemployment Falls to 11.1%

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month...

114
Black-Owned Businesses See Sales Surge amid Racism Reckoning

BOSTON— When Mahdi Hashemian was looking for a bicycle for his 7-year-old daughter Zeynab last week, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident decided to skip his local cycle...

SPORTS

Novak Djokovic and His Wife Test Negative for Coronavirus

Formula 1 Season Starts 4 Months Later in a Different World

West Ham Beats Chelsea 3-2 to Boost EPL Survival Bid (Highlights)

CULTURE & ARTS

Pancyprian Choir Continued Rehearsals Online throughout COVID Lockdown

UK Judge Rejects Tabloid's Bid to Throw out Depp Libel Suit

Charlize Theron Hopes Daughters Are Represented in Hollywood

CYPRUS

President Sakellaropoulou Meets with Cyprus' DISY Leader Neofytou

ATHENS -- President of Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Thursday with the president of Cyprus' Democratic Rally (DISY) Averof Neofytou at the Presidential Mansion.

Anastasiades Says Cyprus No Match for Turkey, Relies on International Law

NICOSIA -- With Turkey a major military power and keeping a 35,000-strong army on the northern third of the island it occupied in an unlawful 1974 invasion, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the only weapon his government has is international laws - being ignored by Turkish President Recep...

Cyprus Birth Rates Among World’s Lowest, Population Aging

Cyprus is sowing the seeds of a demographic problem, the country among those with the lowest birth rates in the world and with a rapidly aging population and the numbers of the young declining.

VIDEO

West Ham Beats Chelsea 3-2 to Boost EPL Survival Bid (Highlights)

Closing Bars to Stop Coronavirus Spread Is Backed by Science

Death Cafes Help Ease Grief, Loss in the Time of Coronavirus

FOOD & TRAVEL

A Nature Lover’s Dream: Exploring the Blue & the Green in Crete

Whether your visit to Crete is for relaxation, education or exploration, the island is full of hidden treasures. Tourists will not be disappointed by the diversity of the landscape...

#Blessed: Religious Tourism in Crete

Greece, as a whole, is a religious country - and the island of Crete is no exception. With thousands of historic and picturesque places of worship and dozens of monasteries that...

CORONAVIRUS

Kansas Gov. Issues Order to Wear Masks in Public and Work Places

TOPEKA, Kan. – The governor of Kansas has issued an order directing the state's residents to wear masks in public places and work places starting Friday.

Florida Reports 10,000 Daily Coronavirus Cases for First Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time.

PM Johnson's Father Flies to Greece despite Ban

LONDON — The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite U.K. government advice against international travel and a...

Spain Counts Losses in Tourism from COVID-19

MADRID -- New statistics in Spain show the coronavirus outbreak cost the country's key tourism sector more than 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in two months.

WHO Says Smoking Linked to Higher Risk of Coronavirus

LONDON — The World Health Organization says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalized patients, although it was...

Atlantic City Casinos Reopen in a Changed Coronavirus Pandemic World

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at Atlantic City's casinos as they reopen amid...

