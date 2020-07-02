Archdiocesan Council Meets Via Teleconference
BOSTON – The Clergy Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in 2022 will take place in New York City to mark the centennial of the establishment of the...
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein.
US Adds 4.8 Million Jobs as Unemployment Falls to 11.1%
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month...
Black-Owned Businesses See Sales Surge amid Racism Reckoning
BOSTON— When Mahdi Hashemian was looking for a bicycle for his 7-year-old daughter Zeynab last week, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident decided to skip his local cycle...
President Sakellaropoulou Meets with Cyprus' DISY Leader Neofytou
ATHENS -- President of Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Thursday with the president of Cyprus' Democratic Rally (DISY) Averof Neofytou at the Presidential Mansion.
Anastasiades Says Cyprus No Match for Turkey, Relies on International Law
NICOSIA -- With Turkey a major military power and keeping a 35,000-strong army on the northern third of the island it occupied in an unlawful 1974 invasion, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the only weapon his government has is international laws - being ignored by Turkish President Recep...
Cyprus Birth Rates Among World’s Lowest, Population Aging
Cyprus is sowing the seeds of a demographic problem, the country among those with the lowest birth rates in the world and with a rapidly aging population and the numbers of the young declining.
A Nature Lover’s Dream: Exploring the Blue & the Green in Crete
Whether your visit to Crete is for relaxation, education or exploration, the island is full of hidden treasures. Tourists will not be disappointed by the diversity of the landscape...
#Blessed: Religious Tourism in Crete
Greece, as a whole, is a religious country - and the island of Crete is no exception. With thousands of historic and picturesque places of worship and dozens of monasteries that...
Kansas Gov. Issues Order to Wear Masks in Public and Work Places
TOPEKA, Kan. – The governor of Kansas has issued an order directing the state's residents to wear masks in public places and work places starting Friday.
Florida Reports 10,000 Daily Coronavirus Cases for First Time
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time.
PM Johnson's Father Flies to Greece despite Ban
LONDON — The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite U.K. government advice against international travel and a...
Spain Counts Losses in Tourism from COVID-19
MADRID -- New statistics in Spain show the coronavirus outbreak cost the country's key tourism sector more than 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in two months.
WHO Says Smoking Linked to Higher Risk of Coronavirus
LONDON — The World Health Organization says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalized patients, although it was...
Atlantic City Casinos Reopen in a Changed Coronavirus Pandemic World
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at Atlantic City's casinos as they reopen amid...