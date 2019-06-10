Helicopter Crash Reported in Manhattan, FDNY Says

By Associated Press June 10, 2019

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan.

The FDNY said at around 2 p.m. Monday that it had no further details of the incident, roughly located around 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Special Report: Helicopter crashed Midtown Manhattan building

LIVE: NBC News Special Report: Helicopter has crash-landed onto a building in Midtown Manhattan, FDNY says nbcnews.to/2WCJdcr

Posted by NBC News on Monday, June 10, 2019

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

