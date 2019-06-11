Moses Elisaf, First Jewish Mayor Elected in Greece, Talks to TNH

ATHENS – The new Mayor of Ioannina, Moses Elisaf called the Greeks living abroad, “a great strength,” and invited them all to become ambassadors of Ioannina and Epirus to the United States in his interview with The National Herald.

Elisaf, a Professor of Pathology at the University of Ioannina Medical School, director of the 2nd Pathology Clinic of the University General Hospital of Ioannina, and the first Jewish mayor elected in Greece, spoke about the community of Romaniotes, the problems that …