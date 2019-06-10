Turkey Slams Alleged Cypriot Arrest Warrants Against Crew

By Associated Press June 10, 2019

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file photo, Nikos Christodoulides speaks after taking the oath of office as Cyprus' new foreign minister during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus' foreign minister says on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, he's optimistic that the US will soon start lifting a decades-old arms embargo because Washington acknowledges the island nation's contribution to bolstering stability and security in the east Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is warning that it would give “the necessary response” to Cyprus following reports that Greek Cypriot authorities have issued international arrest warrants against the crew of a Turkish drillship and others assisting a bid to search for gas off the ethnically divided island nation.

The internationally recognized government in the island’s Greek Cypriot south accuses Turkey of violating international law by attempting to drill inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Turkey says it’s protecting the rights of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to Cyprus’ energy reserves.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed the arrest warrants as invalid.

Cyprus’ foreign ministry declined to say whether arrest warrants have been issued or not. But Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Friday that “some companies” assisting Turkey’s drilling bid have “disengaged” from their involvement.

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available