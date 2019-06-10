Live: PM Tsipras Presents Next Four-Year Plan at Concert Hall

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to present a comprehensive governming plan for the next four years, to 2023, at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday evening.

The event will be held at the Hall’s atrium area, and will begin at 20:00.

According to information of the Athens-Macedonia News Agency (ANA), besides the premier speakers are expected to include Ministers Alexis Charitsis (Interior), Effie Achtsioglou (Labor), Euclid Tsakalotos (Finance), and Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou (Administrative Reform), as well as Nassos Iliopoulos, former Deputy Labor Minister and former Athens mayoral candidate.

The event will be coordinated by State Minister and Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos.

Earlier, the Greek president accepted a request by Tsipras for the dissolution of parliament and snap elections, which will be held on July 7 (pending a formal announcement by the premier).