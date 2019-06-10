Evangelismos Greek Festival in Philadelphia

By TNH Staff June 10, 2019

Left to right: Aristea Fasos, Popi Kalamboukas, Fani Stathakis, Eleftheria Giannos, and Georgia Mitros. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Evangelismos tis Theotokou (Annunciation) community held its annual Greek Food Festival June 6-9.

Parish Council President Stamatia Orginou told The National Herald that this year the festival was an absolute success, and thanked all the volunteers and donors of the community as well as the people who visited and contributed to the success.

The presiding priest of the community Very Rev. Archimandrite Alexandros Kantarakias also spoke with TNH and thanked everyone for their valuable help and support.

The festival director Amalia Haralambous thanked TNH for its media coverage and welcomed everyone to next year’s festival.

The Evangelismos community Greek school dancing group performed at the festival. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Vasilis Keisoglou and Vasilis Keisoglou. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Left to right: Fani Stathakis, Eleftheria Giannos, Popi Kalamboukas, and Aristea Fasos. Photo: Steve Lambrou
