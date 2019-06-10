Evangelismos Greek Festival in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Evangelismos tis Theotokou (Annunciation) community held its annual Greek Food Festival June 6-9.

Parish Council President Stamatia Orginou told The National Herald that this year the festival was an absolute success, and thanked all the volunteers and donors of the community as well as the people who visited and contributed to the success.

The presiding priest of the community Very Rev. Archimandrite Alexandros Kantarakias also spoke with TNH and thanked everyone for their valuable help and support.

The festival director Amalia Haralambous thanked TNH for its media coverage and welcomed everyone to next year’s festival.