Art Athina to Be Held in September Due to Upcoming General Elections

ATHENS – The 24th Art Athina, the Athens contemporary art fair usually held each year in June, will be held on September 13-16 at Zappeion Megaron, due to the upcoming July 7 general elections, it was announced on Monday.

The organisers also cited some bureaucratic complications which arose from the leasing of Akropol Palace, the refurbished hotel that was scheduled to be inaugurated on Art Athina’s opening night.

However, the organisers said that Art Athina Summer Pop Up, the international art fair, will serve as an introduction to Art Athina, with the participation of thirty-four Greek and six international art galleries.

Art Athina is organised by the Panhellenic Federation of Art Galleries and is under the auspices of Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

Art Athina Summer Pop Up opens at Aiolou 48-50 Street on July 19-23.