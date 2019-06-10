Battered Kammenos Gives Up, ANEL Won’t Run in Elections

ATHENS – After finishing 15th – with 0.8 percent of the vote – in May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament, Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos is pulling the plug and won’t have his party run in the July 7 snap elections.

He was named defense minister by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in return for ANEL pledging its vote to give a wobbly coalition a narrow edge in the Parliament but pulled out after a deal giving away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-renamed North Macedonia.

It was an ignominious end for Kammenos, who quit New Democracy in opposition to the party’s embrace of austerity measures in a previous government, only to then back austerity being imposed by Tsipras to become his coalition partner.

In remarks to reporters, Kammenos acknowledged the victory of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party. “I sincerely hope that (Mitsotakis) will be able to bring about the political change that the people voted for,” he said.

ANEL was founded in February 2012, after Kammenos, a right-wing populist firebrand, left the Conservatives to form his own party, which got 10.33 percent of the vote and 33 Members of Parliament.

In the 2014 European elections, the Independent Greeks got 3.46% of the vote, electing one representative. In the January 2015 election, they were the 6th largest party, with 4.75% of the vote, electing 13 MPs.

When he pulled ANEL from the coalition, some of lawmakers jumped ship to SYRIZA so they could have the chance of staying in Parliament in the next elections, most prominent among them Elena Kountoura, known for jumping from party to party.

He said he left the government because he couldn’t tolerate the name deal but the damage was done with former followers blaming him for not trying to stop it sooner, making him the latest in a long line of politicians whose parties vanished in Greece.