Angry Wave That Brought Tsipras to Power Seen Sweeping Him Out

ATHENS – Licking his wounds before a July 7 snap polls he called that his major rival Democracy is expected to win, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is on the verge of being ousted by the same kind of rage – redirected – that got him elected.

Tsipras called the elections after his party’s candidates were battered in May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament despite a rampage of handouts he used in a bid to bring back voters disenchanted after he spent four years reneging on anti-austerity promises and pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

That was the nucleus who elected him in January, 2105, turning their backs on swapping regimes of New Democracy and the then PASOK Socialists who went defunct after joining the Conservatives in a coalition Tsipras beat, which had also imposed austerity.

It was a tidal wave against the former ruling parties that looks like it’s set to crash again, this time bringing Tsipras and the Leftists under unless he mounts a big comeback with only a few weeks to campaign and Greeks turning their attention toward the summer.

“Greeks voted against SYRIZA, not in favor of New Democracy,” Ioannis Konstantinidis, a professor at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki who specializes in political behavior told The Washington Times in a feature.

New Democracy has a 7.7-ppoint lead in the general elections and Tsipras, in what critics said was shooting himself in the foot again, had tried to have his party hand out more political favors and cushy jobs after the May 26 hammering, expecting to be taken out of power.

“I voted for SYRIZA in previous elections, but now I’m really disappointed,” Theoni Papachristou, a 22-year-old communications student at the University of Athens told the paper. “They did nothing concerning the unequal wealth distribution and the social inequalities,” she added.

Tsipras in the summer of 2015 asked the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for a third bailout for Greece he said he never would.

That was for 86 billion euros ($95.15 billion) and came with more brutal measures he swore to defy and reject but then agreed to impose, saying it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice even though it came after Greeks backed a referendum he called asking him to Konstantinidis said Tsipras lost because of what the analyst called the government’s perceived arrogance, the mismanagement of its image, and broken promises to transform the political system. “Voters usually vote with their perceptions and not whether life has gotten better,” he said.