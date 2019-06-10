Next Greek Government Faces Tough Troika Review Too

ATHENS – Whoever wins the July 7 snap elections – New Democracy is favored – will come to power with a tough task at hand: a review by the country’s creditors over the effect of handouts by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

He called the general elections after his party’s candidates were thrashed in May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament but is still 9 points behind with only a few weeks to campaign.

Trying to claw his way back into favor after plummeting in polls for constant reneging on anti-austerity promises that got him elected in January, 2015 and again in September snap polls that year, Tsipras handed out pension bonuses and tax cuts after slashing benefits and imposing an avalanche of taxes.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that gave a third rescue package in the summer of 2015, for 86 billion euros ($95.15 billion) has largely shied away from criticism during a volatile political time.

But Troika envoys who came to Athens to check the books were said to be worried that the fiscal effect of Tsipras’ political largesse would – as had been warned – would undo reforms and see governments go back to the old ways of wild spending and runaway patronage.

The creditors will see if the next government – SYRIZA again or New Democracy – can meet mandated targets of a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 177.28 billion euros ($200.3 billion.)

Tsipas had said that wasn’t possible but then said it was and used proceeds from a larger-than-expected surplus to dole out the handouts even though critics said it was built by not paying state debtors and didn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($288.53 billion) in three bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures.

Then there is the problem of bad loans weighing down banks even though SYRIZA authorized home foreclosures – Tsipras had said, “Not one home in the hands of banks” – and loans were sold off to vulture collectors after he said he wouldn’t allow it.