Mitsotakis: The People Asked Tsipras to Go to Elections

KOS – “[Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras will go to the President of the Republic to ask for the dissolution of the Parliament, which he did not plan, but the outcome of the elections imposed it,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Kos on Monday, asking citizens to give him an opportunity to do what he has pledged to do.

“After the lies, the taxes, the deception we experienced, I would not like to have another experience of a prime minister who comes to power by telling you things that cannot be done. That is why I commit myself to putting the things we say into practice,” he said. At the same time, he sent a clear signal that he will lift the barriers that prevent small and large entrepreneurs from developing and creating new jobs.

Addressing tour operators in Kos, the last destination of his two-day Dodecanese tour, Mitsotakis said he would do everything he could to help boost growth.