ΩΚΕΑΝΟΣ IS THE OCEAN
In American English we usually say the water or the ocean instead of the sea. Due to the fact that the continent of America is surrounded by two oceans, the Atlantic and the Pacific, the sea in American English is most often called the ocean. The word ocean also comes from Greek. Ocean in ancient Greek mythology was the god from whom originally everything was created. The Ocean was also thought to be the Gate to …
Our Everyday Greek: Greek you Already Know, The Ocean
