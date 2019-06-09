Obituaries in Greek-American Community

GEORGOUSES, STELLA

SCHAUMBERG, IL (from the Chicago Suburban Daily Herald, published on May 23) – Stella J. Georgouses, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 21 at her home in Schaumburg. She was born July 16, 1922 in Chicago, lived for many years in Greece and Chicago and has been a Schaumburg resident since 2001. Stella enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are 2 children, John Georgouses and Gina (Mark Guido) Georgouses; 4 grandchildren, Yanni (Elizabeth) Smaragdis, Stella (Max) Pirvu, Stella and Speros Georgouses; 3 Great Grandchildren, Roman, Eloise, and Alex and her brother, Harry (the late Olga) Georgouses. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Speros in 1994. Her funeral service was held at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Demetrios Church. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

IGNADIS, HARRY

WINSTED, CT (from the Register Citizen, published on May 8) – Harry Ignadis, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Stavroula “Voula” (Anastasopolous) Ignadis for 30 years. Born October 23, 1957 in Greece; the son of George Ignatiadis and the late Kiriaki (Sarioglou) Ignatiadis, Harry is well known in the community for his generosity and for owning and operating with his wife The Tributary Restaurant in Winsted for 21 years. He had a heart of gold, constantly putting people before himself in every way. He enjoyed feeding everyone and was a jokester, always trying to make people laugh. Harry was hardworking, outgoing and always well groomed. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and community. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his cherished children, Kiki Ignatiadis and George Ignatiadis; siblings, Parthena Ignatiadis, Nikoloas Ignatiadis and Mirofora Marmanides; and many extended family. He was predeceased by a baby brother. The funeral was held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.

JEWELER, MICHAEL JAMES

OVERLAND PARK, KS (from the Kansas City Star, published on May 7) – Michael James Jeweler, June 5, 1936-May 3, 2019. Mike was born in Kansas City of a Greek-American mother and an Asia Minor industrialist father and was raised in Thessaloniki. He is an alumnus of Anatolia College of Salonica and attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, where he earned a BBA Degree in Marketing and, later, earned his JD Degree. He was subsequently admitted to the Kansas Bar, U.S. Military Court of Appeals, and U.S. Supreme Court. He served active duty in Army Civil Affairs and Military Intelligence units. Subsequently, he became a senior partner in the Kansas City law firm of Cashin, Jeweler, and Blake. In 1962, Mike received his appointment as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assignments in Tampa, Florida; Washington, DC; Kansas City; and Rome, Italy, where he served five years as the Legal Attache‚ to the U.S. Embassy. Upon retirement from the Bureau, Mike worked at Intertel and SBC Communications, Inc., Mike later became a consultant on international and domestic corporate security matters. On April 1, 2012, Mike was ordained to the Holy Diaconate by His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, in Kansas City, Missouri. He served as a Deacon at Annunciation and, later, Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, Virginia. Mike leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of 56 years; two sons James (Moira), of Alexandria, Virginia; and John (Anna Marie), of Fairfax, Virginia and four granddaughters (Daphne, Zoe, Fiona, and Katrina). The Trisagion service and funeral were held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kansas City, MO. Those wishing to make a donation in Mike’s memory may do so to either Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.

KAROZOS, GUS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (from The Indianapolis Star, published on May 15) – Gus A. Karozos, 101, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. Born August 29, 1917, in the village of Dereli, Greece, Gus was the son of Andrew and Evangelia (Smantli) Karozos. At the age of 12 Gus and his family immigrated to Warren, Ohio. Gus proudly served his country as a Corporal in the 376th Field Artillery Battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during World War II; his unit of paratroopers was among the first to jump prior to D-Day in 1944. Upon his honorable discharge in 1944, Gus was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He attended The Ohio State University, where he met his future bride Irene (Pappas) and on June 15, 1947 they were married, and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2008. Gus received a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from OSU which led to his career as a Sales Manager of Foreign Commerce for M&R Labs in Columbus, Ohio and CB Kendall in Indianapolis. During the late 1940’s and early 1950’s Gus sold powdered milk, ice cream and Similac by correspondence to the Middle East and traveled for months at a time to Central and South America selling pharmaceuticals. Later, Gus enjoyed a successful career in insurance sales as a General Agent for the Franklin Life Insurance Company and Crown Life for more than 50 years. He was also one of the original eleven investors who developed the land that became El Dorado (Dye’s Walk) Country Club. Gus was a faithful past member and past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis and is currently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. He was also a past member of AHEPA and the Sertoma Club. Along with his loving wife, Gus is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Polixeni. Survivors include his four children, Evelyn A. Karozos of Indianapolis, Andrew C. Karozos of Healdsburg, California, James C. (Amy) Karozos of Indianapolis, and Joan E. (Scott Locke) Karozos of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Shea and Stephanie, Samuel and Peter Karozos. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Gus Karozos in the Daniel F. O’Riley Funeral Home and the Trisagion and funeral services were held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 4550 N. Central Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Karozos family.

KOUNALIS, SOFIA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (from the Deseret News, published on May 18) – Sofia G. Kounalis, passed away May 15. Born November 3, 1928 in Crete, Greece, the Daughter of George and Argyro Findikakis. She married George A. Kounalis in 1947, and emigrated to Salt Lake City, UT in 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband. She retired from Salt Lake County Motor Vehicle Division in 1995. Her passion was to go to Wendover and Las Vegas and play the slot machines. She enjoyed life to its fullest, cooking for her family, and baking baklava and Greek cookies for family and friends. She is survived by her son Anthony (Tony), Daughters Evangelia (Lilly Stireman), Argie Barry, and Irene (Rita) Kounalis. Daughter-in-law Sandra Kounalis, son in law Martin Barry, 6 Grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren and her sisters Rita Findikakis Fleming, Stella Drakakis, and brother Stratis Findikakis, preceded in death by her sister Eva Marinos. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Minos. The funeral service was held at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

LOUTSION, KOULA

CANONSBURG, PA (from the Observer-Reporter, published on May 28) – Koula Loutsion Jr., 79, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, May 25 after a 39-year courageous, graceful battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born October 27, 1939, on the island of Limnos, Greece, a daughter of John and Sonia Zervos Papavasilis. She survived the German occupation of Greece and immigrated to Ellis Island at the age of six. Her family settled in the town of Aliquippa, along with many other Greek families. Koula was a steward of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. She worked for many years at the annual food festival and with the GOYA youth group prior to her illness. She was past president of the All Saints Ladies Philoptochos Society, and she sang in the church choir for many years. Her kindness touched everyone she came in contact with, and through all her challenges, she never complained. She always had a lovely smile on her face and a beautiful heart that loved everyone. Her family was her life. Koula was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Surviving are her loving son, George T. (Becky) Loutsion III of Canonsburg; her three loving grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Alexander, and Stellanie Loutsion; many godchildren; and loving family members. She will remain in our hearts forever. May her memory be eternal. The funeral was held at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Canonsburg with Father George L. Livanos officiating. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made the Ladies Philoptochos Society of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in Koula’s name. To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.

PREKEZES, JAMES

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on May 27) – Dr. James John Prekezes passed away peacefully with loved ones in Athens, Greece on May 20 at the age of 92. Husband of the late Calliope (Dorizas), he is survived by his children, Dr. Christine (Peter) Vranas, John (Lily), Irene and Joann as well as his many grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He was a dedicated Family Practitioner and General Surgeon for over 30 years with a reputation of going above and beyond for his patients. He travelled the world well into his 80s and was an avid reader until the end. Known for always sharing oranges and a quick wit, he was a vibrant member of the Greek community in Chicago until his retirement, when he poured himself into gardening and restoring a home in his beloved Arahova. He was buried in a quiet ceremony at Agios Trefonas in Kifisia. As James lived his life quiet and simply, family requests you make a donation to your charity of choice in his memory.