Greek Solution No Solution for Greek Dissolution

You can’t watch Greek TV without coming across the psycho rants of Kyriakos “Conspiracy Theory” Velopoulos, who has vaulted from cuckoo fringe TV to being poised to have his ultra-nationalist, super-religious, anti-immigrant, anti-Turkey Greek Solution party taking seats in the Parliament right next to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn who’d look at him like HE was nuts.

This is the kind of guy who’d make Silvio in The Sopranos look for the exit. Velopoulos would probably start a Conspiracy Theory Club but …