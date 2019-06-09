Going on in Our Community

JUNE 4-28

MANHATTAN – The Consulate General of Greece in New York and Timarete Hellenic Art Festival are pleased to announce “Inside, Outside and Beyond” a group exhibition at the Consulate General’s premises, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, June 4-28. Participating artists include Eozen Agopian, Maria Anasazi, Elaine Angelopoulos, Laura Dodson, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Gerakaris, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Mark Hadjipateras, Maria Karametou, Zoe Keramea, Georgia Lale, Eirini Linardaki, Aristides Logothetis, Despo Magoni, Demetrius Manouselis, Jenny Marketou, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Panayiotis Terzis, Lydia Venieri, and Adonis Volanakis. The exhibition runs until June 28, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM.

JUNE 6-9

BALTIMORE, MD – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival June 6-9 at the Greektown Square and Events Center, 701 S Ponca Street in Baltimore. Enjoy traditional Greek food and pastries, church tours, live Greek music and folk dancing performed in traditional costume, Kids’ Zone. Hours: Thursday, Jun. 6 Noon-10 PM; Friday, Jun. 7 and Saturday, Jun. 8, 11 AM- 11 PM; and Sunday, Jun. 9, Noon-10 PM. Free admission. More information is available by phone: 410-633-5020.

JUNE 7-9

WAUWATOSA, WI – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Avenue in Wauwatosa, holds its annual Greek Festival June 7-9. Enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean with authentic Greek cuisine, artifacts, jewelry, art, Greek music and dancing, children’s games. Parking available at BMO Harris and City of Wauwatosa parking lots. Hours, Friday, Jun. 7, 4-10 PM, Saturday, Jun. 8, and Sunday, Jun. 9, Noon – 10 PM. More information is available by phone: 414-778-1555.

JUNE 9

ASTORIA – The Timarete Hellenic Art Festival presents the Drama International Short Film Festival on Sunday, Jun. 9 at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria, first screening 6 PM, second screening 8 PM. The festival is the leading Greek and South-Eastern European gateway to the world’s most prestigious short film awards, and nominated filmmakers qualify for the European Film Awards. Entrance/Donation: $20. More information is available online: www.timarete.com and by phone: 917-603-4437.

JUNE 13

MANHATTAN – On Thursday, June 13, 6 PM at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan, EMBCA presents a program on one of the Balkan’s most influential writers, political thinkers, and revolutionary Enlightenment figures of the 18th Century, Rigas Feraios/Velestinlis. The event, entitled Romioi, the Balkans and the Rigas Feraios Charta, will be held on the 221st Anniversary of his death (actual date June 24, 1798) and will be in Association with AHEPA District 6 and Delphi Chapter #25. More information is available online: embca.com.

JUNE 15

ASTORIA – The Timarete Hellenic Art Festival presents Alalum, a dark comedy, on Saturday, Jun. 15, 8 PM, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. Four elderly cousins are gathered in the house of their elderly uncle who has just been groomed. An inheritance, a murder, and a mysterious visitor will bring them up creating an “Alalum” of comic situations. Cast: Georgia Fiotodimitrakis, Ioanna Fiotodimitrakis, Olga Someras, Vivian Triviza, and Alexandra Skendrou. Admission/Donation: $20. Reservations: 917-603-4437. More information is available online: www.timarete.com.

JUNE 18

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Assn. invites you to a special program, Sex in the (Ancient) City on Tuesday, Jun. 18, 7-8:30 PM, at Revelation Gallery, 224 Waverly Place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Join Olympia Dukakis, Professor David Sider (NYU), actor Theodore Bouloukos, singer Nektarios Antoniou, Mia Theodoratos (orphic lyre), and Professor Constantina Rhodes in an illustrated and dramatic examination of sex, gender, sexuality, and love in the ancient Greece. Professor Sider, an expert on gender and sexuality in the ancient world, will compare ancient and modern concepts of sexual identity. Oscar-winner Dukakis will present the poetry of the immortal Sappho authentically accompanied by the orphic lyre. A wine reception will follow the program. Admission $10-20. Ticket purchase before June 1 is recommended because of limited space. More information and tickets online: Eventbrite, search: Sex in the ancient city: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sex-in-the-ancient-city-tickets-61642631771.

JUNE 21-23

WEST ALLIS, WI – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S 84th Street in West Allis. Experience traditional Greek culture and indulge in the famous Greek chicken, along with other popular Greek dishes such as souvlakia, gyros, baklava, koulouria, Yiayia’s spanakopita, a cultural exhibit, merchandise boutique, raffle, traditional Hellenic dancers and live band, traditional Greek dance lessons also available. Admission is Free. Paid parking at Wisconsin State Fair parking lot. Hours: Friday, Jun. 21, and Saturday, Jun. 22, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Jun. 23, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 414-461-9400 and online: annunciationwi.org.

DENVER, CO – Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Avenue in Denver, holds its 54th Annual Greek Festival June 21-23. Enjoy saganaki, Greek fries, Greek wings, mezethes, souvlakia, gyros, lamb, Greek chicken, spanakopita, tiropites, keftedes, dolmades, Greek salad, pastitsio, galaktobouriko, koulourakia, loukoumades, kourambiedes, baklava, and more! Church tours, raffle, cooking demonstrations, and boutique. Live Greek music and dancing. More information is available by phone: 303-388-9314 and online: www.thegreekfestival.com.

JUNE 22-23

DEKALB, IL – St. George Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival at Hopkins Park Shelter House, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, June 22-23. Family style picnic at the local park with Greek food and pastries. No alcohol allowed in the park. Enjoy Greek music and dancing. Hours: Saturday, Jun. 22, 11 AM-8 PM and Sunday, Jun. 23, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 815-758-5731.

JUNE 27-30

FORT WAYNE, IN – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church holds its 39th Annual Greek Festival in Headwaters Park, 333 S Clinton Street in Fort Wayne, June 27-30. Enjoy Greek cuisine, daily raffles, live Greek music and dancing. Greek Fest Olympic 5K on Saturday at 10 AM beginning at Headwaters Park. Admission: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 AM-4 PM, Free; All Day Sunday, Free; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 4-10 PM, $5; under 16 years old, Free. More information is available by phone: 260- 489-0774 and online: www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org.

JUNE 28

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan AHEPA Family, Delphi Chapter #25, Daughters of Penelope-Evryklea Chapter #36, and The Sons of Pericles-New Renaissance Chapter #5, invite all to attend their 3rd Annual Greek Wine, Food & Music Cruise (21+ to enter) on Friday, Jun. 28, 7:30-10:30 PM. Proceeds to benefit scholarship programs of World Hellenic Biomedical Association. Please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-ahepa-greek-wine-food-music-cruise-around-manhattan-tickets-61380955089 for details.

JUNE 28-30

IRVINE, CA – St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, 4949 Alton Parkway in Irvine, holds its 41st Annual Greek Festival June 28-30. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, church tours, boutique and gift items from around the world, cooking demonstrations, opportunity drawing, Greek folk dancing, and children’s play zone. Admission: $3 per person, children under 10 are free, Seniors 65+ are free Saturday 12-5 PM, Veterans and Active Service Military and Families always free. Hours: Friday, Jun. 28, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Jun. 29, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, Jun. 30, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 949-733-2366 and online: irvinegreekfest.com.

JUNE 30

MATTITUCK, NY – The Association of Asgata “Cyprus” Memorial Service for July 20th, 1974 takes place at the Transfiguration Church in Mattituck, LI, followed by Artoklasia in celebration of the Name Day for Apostles Peter and Paul and traditional Cypriot breakfast on Sunday, Jun. 30, 10:30 AM. Picnic with Cypriot food and games at 2 PM. More information is available by phone: Peter Louca 516-679-2205.