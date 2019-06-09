Classic, Tasty Biftekia with Salad and Green Beans

As the temperatures start to rise and spring transitions into summer, enjoy some quick, yet delicious meals with an emphasis on Greek flavor. A classic on Greek grills everywhere, flavorful biftekia can be seasoned and garnished in a variety of ways. Try them with your favorite blend of herbs and spices to personalize the recipe and enjoy. If the weather is not cooperating for outdoor grilling, the biftekia can be baked in the oven or cooked under the broiler. Often …