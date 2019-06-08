Letter to the Editor: Criticism for Tsipras

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Tsipras criticizes Hellenic governments of the past, with his endless blame, but at least then, the people had some trust in their elected representatives. In the past there was appreciation and applause, with at least some measure of respect, from the Greek people for their elected officials.

He is not worthy of the distinguished Greek officials he blames, not to speak their names nor to define them, for he is not one of them. For the difficulties which they worked to overcome and their sacrifices are unknown to him. He has had everything handed to him from the toil of their struggles, from the blood, sweat and tears of pain and hardship. What has he built, when he has systematically destroyed the nation that they helped to build. Who has he to blame for this catastrophe, but himself?

People’s complaints in years past were not for the truth, as today from Prime Minister Tsipras. Please, we are begging him to stop telling lies. His words and deeds fill our eyes and ears with lies and tears. Distinguished Greek Parliamentarians of the past were not afraid to tell the truth. They didn’t have fancy transportation, super jets and Internet. In those years, they traveled with great pains, not on super highways, as does Prime Minister Tsipras, who evidently uses his time to fabricate lies.

In those days people had respect, for their leaders, respect for Hellas, respect for our sacred Hellenic flag. We proudly salute the honored flag of our Fathers and Mothers, honoring its cross, and those heroes who lived and died for it, and for us, with the utmost respect. Prime Ministers of the past, proudly honored the flag, and lived and died for it. Mr. Tsipras dares to visit the White House and travel without our beloved Hellenic Flag to accompany him.

I believe the sacred honor of the Hellenic Flag would prefer not accompany him, in his lies and shame. The Flag of Hellas, to tell the truth, would rather drown in a sea of tears, rather than to be dishonored by him.

Panorea Rahaniotis Belessis

Long Island, NY