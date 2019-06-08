Mitsotakis in Rhodes: “We Can Claim a Better Greece when We Stand United’

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis aired a message of unity from the island of Rhodes on Saturday, where he met with Governor of North Aegean Region Giorgos Chatzimarkos and Rhodes Mayor Antonis Kabourakis, both newly elected and supported by ND.

“My message here in Rhodes goes out beyond Rhodes and is a message of unity, during this great effort, because we are too few to be divided,” said Mitsotakis, and added that “we stand united, because in unity we can claim the better Greece we deserve.”

“Greeks are seeking a powerful leap forward,” said the ND leader, and underlined that they do so with “confidence and optimism,” then went on to say that in the few remaining weeks until the July 7 general elections, his party will discuss how to pursue national growth, how to support the tourism infrastructure, how to give rise to new jobs, how to reduce taxation, and how to “make Greeks feel safe again,” Mitsotakis concluded.