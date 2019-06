Frenchwoman Frappart Promoted to Full-Time Referee in Top Division

PARIS — The French soccer league has promoted Stéphanie Frappart to referee fulltime in the country’s top division next season.

The 35-year-old Frappart became the first woman to referee a top-flight match in France when taking charge of the Amiens-Strasbourg game in April.

🙋‍♀️ La @FFF a annoncé vendredi que Stéphanie Frappart officierait en @Ligue1Conforama la saison prochaine. 👏 Elle devient la première arbitre Fédéral 1 de l'histoire du football français ➡️ https://t.co/rJgBTDlRao pic.twitter.com/AENIpGpVOW — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) June 7, 2019

Frappart says “I’m proud and honored about this nomination,” adding that she hopes her example encourages “young girls and women to take up refereeing.”

She will also referee at this year’s Women’s World Cup in France.