The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum Announces Its Artists in Residence

ATHENS – The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (ILJMuseum) announced its new ZEM – ZEDET Artists in Residence, Taylor Ross and Demitra Thomloudis. Ross was in residence at the Metalsmith Studio Workshop (ZEM) inside the Museum’s newly refurbished studio through May 31 while Demitra Thomloudis will be practicing her skills during June and July this summer.

Taylor Ross studied in the Penn Foster University Jewelry Design and Repair. She is the founder and designer of Freckles & Turquoise. Her love for jewelry was born in the untamed hills of New Mexico, from where she originates and has grown into a creative passion that she is sharing now with us.

She has traveled extensively and experienced the beauties from the canals of Venice, the markets of Prague, and the shops of London, where she was exposed to the art and creativity of so many cultures.

While in Athens, she worked on studying and practicing the art of metalsmithing since her preferred materials are 925 sterling silver, copper and gems. Her practice during the Museum operating hours allowed her to engage with the public and enjoy comments on her work from the Museum visitors.

You can see Ross’ work in the U.S. later in the year. She will be exhibiting her works with the ILJMuseum event at the 92Y, during New York City Jewelry Week 2019, November 20-23.

Demitra Thomloudis is a studio jeweler, visual artist, and an Assistant Professor in the Jewelry and Metalwork Department at the Lamar Dodd School of Art located at the University of Georgia in the United States.

Her practice occupies a space where the traditions of craft, new media and expanded visual making/thinking co-exist as a blended contemporary craft practice. While in Athens, she intends to challenge the construction of jewelry as a means to examine value, material sign systems and extensions of identity through the lens of place and site specificity.

Thomloudis is a mid-career established artist and her exhibition record includes well-known institutions such as the Museum of Arts and Design in New York; The Museum for Modern Art in Arnhem, Netherlands; The Hellenic Museum in Melbourne, Australia; and the Franz Mayer Museum in Mexico City, Mexico. Her work can be found in numerous private collections and permanently at the Museum Espace Solidor in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France.

Thomloudis’ work is represented by Charon Kransen Arts-USA, Alliages Organization-France, and the Penland Gallery-USA.

You can also see Thomloudis’ work in the U.S. later in the year when she will be exhibiting her works with the ILJMuseum event at the 92Y, during New York City Jewelry Week 2019, November 20-23.