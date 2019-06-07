The 8th Greek Investment Forum in New York June 11-12

NEW YORK – The Athens Stock Exchange and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce invite you to the 8th Greek Investment Forum in New York Briefing Session on June 11 at The Peninsula New York Hotel, 700 Fifth Avenue at 55th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The event features the Outlook and Prospects of the Greek Economy and keynote speaker George Chouliarakis, Alternate Minister of Finance of the Hellenic Republic.

More information and registration is available online: https://www.athexgroup.gr/en/event-registration-form-4.

RSVP by June 9.

The Forum begins with registration and coffee on Tuesday, June 11, 4:30-5 PM. ATHEX Group CEO Socrates Lazaridis and American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

President Simos Anastopoulos will then give the welcome address followed by the keynote address by Greece’s Alternate Minister of Finance George Chouliarakis.

A Q&A session will follow the keynote address as well as the sessions Greece and Europe: Outlook & Prospects with Willem H. Buiter, Special Economic Advisor for Citi, and Greece in the Spotlight: Investment Opportunities for International Investors with Enterprise Greece CEO & Chairman Grigoris Stergioulis.

ATHEX Group & Piraeus Bank Chairman George Handjinicolaou will give the closing remarks which will then be followed by the Sponsors Awards.