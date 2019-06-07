PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation 2019 Alumni Weekend June 14-16

CHICAGO, IL – The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation (PHSF) has long supported exceptional undergraduate students of Hellenic descent through its scholarship awards, and they are thrilled to go beyond a scholarship as they host this year’s Alumni Weekend. The 2019 event takes place from Friday, June 14-Sunday, June 16 with multiple events and welcoming nearly 600 guests.

“Our annual efforts culminate with Alumni Weekend, where we aim to create a community of exceptional students and alum, through our Scholarship Awards, many networking opportunities and our third annual mentorship luncheon,” said PHSF Chairman of the Board of Directors, Robert A. Buhler. “We’re truly going beyond a scholarship by helping these students in a sophisticated manner, not only through financial assistance, but by connecting them with extraordinary professionals in a variety of fields.”

The event kicks off on Friday, June 14 with a Welcome Reception at the law firm Holland & Knight where students have the opportunity to network and acclimate followed by a downtown Chicago trolley tour. The night ends with a kick-off party at Greektown’s 9 Muses. The Welcome Reception is generously sponsored by Holland & Knight and College Year in Athens (CYA).

Saturday, June 15 begins with the Mentorship Luncheon at the University Club of Chicago from 11 AM-2 PM. The event is generously sponsored by The Hellenic Initiative (THI) and is being held in partnership with the PHSF for the third consecutive year. In attendance will be industry leaders in banking, wealth management, medicine, law, stem, business, tech, international diplomacy, and entrepreneurship who are changing the shape of the future. The event continues to expand in the caliber of attendees and the expectations for its mentors.

The Awards Ceremony & Gala opens its doors at 5 PM at the Hilton Chicago, and is considered one of the premier social events of the Greek-American community. At the event, the Foundation will recognize and celebrate 40 scholarship award recipients as well as the annual Paradigm Award Honoree.

“Our award recipients are a group of special kids with bright futures and we will provide continuous support to them through our mentorship program,” said PHSF Chairman of the Board of Directors Buhler. “The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation has the unique opportunity to make a major impact in the lives of our students and we will continue to go beyond a scholarship in 2019 and on.”

Dedicated to promoting education and leadership, PHSF recognizes and honors exceptional undergraduate students of Hellenic descent, supporting their efforts with significant monetary awards based on academic merit and financial need. Annually, the Foundation provides $250,000 in scholarships to 40 of the best Greek-American undergraduates in the nation. To meet the 2019 scholarship recipients, visit http://www.panhellenicsf.org.

Applicants come from nearly all 50 states, and a total of 20 will receive the need-based $10,000 award, while 20 will receive the merit-based $2,500 award. Scholarship awards are offered annually to recognize and reward students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, as well as to provide meaningful support to those with great financial need. By recognizing the achievements of outstanding students, PHSF encourages the Hellenic students to continue their scholarly pursuit and strive to accomplish their highest goals. The annual selection of Scholarship Award Recipients is conducted by an Academic Committee appointed by the Board of Directors.

At the event, the prestigious Paradigm Award will be bestowed to Matina Kolokotronis. Entering her 22nd season with the NBA, Kolokotronis is a trailblazer who serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Sacramento Kings. Bringing decades of experience in sports and government law, community affairs and contract negotiations, Kolokotronis’ leadership has been integral to the development of the award-winning Golden 1 Center. The Paradigm Award is given annually to a distinguished Greek-American whose career and accomplishments are a testimony to the Foundation’s mission and who the scholars can strive to emulate.

This year’s Alumni Weekend then ends on Sunday, June 16, with a farewell breakfast for the recipients.

For more information about The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation and Alumni Weekend, please visit: http://www.panhellenicsf.org.

About The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation

The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation is a public 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to honoring and rewarding exceptional undergraduate students of Hellenic descent. The Foundation was established in 2002 by Chris P. Tomaras (1937-2015) with the goal of building a better America through Education and Hellenism. Every year, The Foundation hosts its Awards Ceremony & Gala to distribute the scholarship awards. The Foundation is administered by Trustees, a Board of Directors, and a Board of Advisors representing a broad range of professional disciplines, as well as an active Alumni Board comprised of previous PanHellenic Scholarship recipients. The selection of recipients is made by an Academic Committee who works independently and makes its decisions based on established criteria set forth in the Foundation’s policies, procedures and by-laws. The Foundation is only able to accomplish its mission through its dedicated Boards, Committees, staff, volunteers, and interns.