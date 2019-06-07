Ripped by Critics, SYRIZA Rolls Back Rape Leniency, Bomb Laws

ATHENS – Heading for what seems a likely defeat in July 7 snap elections and trying to push through a boycotted Parliament last-minute legislation, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA plan to go easy on rapists and people carrying bombs has been pulled back.

With rival parties, apart from To Potami, which isn’t running again, declaring they won’t take part in voting on legislation from a government they declare as not being legitimate anymore, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had been using the void to ram through bills.

He’s eased off on some of them, including transferring friends and relatives and party cohorts to jobs in Parliament and elsewhere, but it was the move to define rape as being only part of a physical threat and not just a women refusing to give consent to sex that really riled critics, including two women lawmakers in SYRIZA.

The government toughened its legislation to define rape as any non-consensual sexual act, following criticism that an earlier proposed overhaul of the current definition was too lenient to offenders.

The last-minute change approved in Parliament was lauded by activists who say it lessens the burden of proof for alleged victims.

Current legislation defines rape as a forced sexual act following violence or the threat of “severe or direct danger,” and punishes offenders with a minimum five years in prison, but earlier reports indicated that as many as 95 percent of rapes don’t get reported.

The change is part of a broader criminal law reform that reduces sentences for some serious offenses but ensures that more convicted criminals get sent to prison.

After the law comes into effect on July 1, people convicted of rape will serve five to 10 years in prison although there’s often leniency shown even for violent criminals who so far are also eligible for furloughs, vacations from jail.

The Amnesty International rights group hailed the new definition as an “historic victory” for women in Greece.

“This newly amended law finally recognizes the simple truth that sex without consent is rape and makes it clear that physical violence is not required for the crime to be considered rape,” said Eirini Gaitanou, an Amnesty activist in Greece, reported Naftemporiki.

The group praised the fact that a re-phrased amendment includes the concept of consent as a definition in determining rape.

Gaitanou added that Greece is only the ninth country in Europe to pass such a law.

In other tweaks to the overall legal reform package, the government watered down plans to drastically reduce sentences for people found guilty of running a criminal organization or of making, possessing or supplying petrol bombs, although it wasn’t said if it would be a crime to then toss them as is often done at police.

This last provision had angered opposition parties who said it would encourage use of Molotov Cocktails — which anarchist and far-left demonstrators often use against the police with, said SYRIZA critics, condoning by Tsipras and the Leftists.

The law approved also stipulates that all sentences of more than three years in prison must be served. Under the current system, in many cases offenders can buy off their sentences or secure release on appeal, with rich criminals able to avoid jail for as little as 5 euros ($5.63) per day of their sentence.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)