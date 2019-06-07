After Hunger Strike, Jailed Terrorist Koufodinas Back to Hospital

After stopping a hunger strike protesting rejection of a seventh furlough for jail, notorious Nov. 17 terrorist assassin Dimitris Koufodinas was taken from a low-security work farm to a hospital in the city of Volos on June 7 after complaining he didn’t feel well.

He was expected to be soon released, said media reports although the nature of the illness wasn’t given. He had stopped eating for three weeks before ending the strike on May 23 when Greece’s highest court said a prison council and prosecutor should review his demand for another vacation from jail, with no decision yet.

He was reportedly transferred under tight security to the hospital in a wheelchair although it was quickly said he didn’t need further treatment.

He had vowed to continue his hunger strike “to the end,” before the court ruling for a furlough review that came after anarchists rampaged in his favor and vandalized a number of targets, including splashing paint on Parliament.

A leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas who was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Parliament building on May 21 was released June 6 after paying 30,000 euros ($33,788) bail, said Kathimerini. He was not identified but will face trial on charges of defacing an historic monument and was banned from leaving the country.

Another member of the group, which has mostly been untouchable, was detained and released a few days after the attack. Koufodinas was photographed walking with another key Rouvikonas leader during a Christmas holiday last year, strolling past spots where he cheerfully pointed out where his group murdered people.

Nov. 17 killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years, with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt saying Koufodinas “is a murderer, not Robin Hood,” but who has implicit support from hard-core members in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.