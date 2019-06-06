Greek Athletes To Fly PM Class To Minsk After Ticket Debacle

By Associated Press June 6, 2019

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes a statement to the press outside his office in Athens, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Tsipras says the results of recent European elections, in which his party suffered a heavy defeat that forced him to call early national elections, has led some in Brussels and in Greece to attempt to undermine his government's decision to introduce new benefits and consumer tax cuts. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS — Greece’s athletics team for this month’s European Games in Belarus will fly there in the prime minister’s government jet, after sports officials couldn’t find seats on commercial flights for them.

The country’s track and field federation, Segas, said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras placed the plane at its disposal Thursday, shortly after it had announced its withdrawal from the event due to the ticket problem.

Segas says 15 Greek track-and-field athletes are due to take part in the June 21-30 games in Minsk.

