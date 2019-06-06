North Macedonia Prime Minister Hints At Early Elections

By Associated Press June 6, 2019

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev talks for the media during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, not pictured, following their meeting with 29 ambassadors of top Alliance body (North Atlantic Council) in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, June 3, 2019. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived for a two-day visit to North Macedonia before this tiny Balkan country officially becomes the alliance's 30th member by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s prime minister says he could call early elections if his country fails to get a date for the start of European Union accession talks, addressing domestic frustration with the slow pace of progress in joining the bloc.

Zoran Zaev said Thursday that several options, including early elections, were possible if North Macedonia fails to get a firm date this summer.

North Macedonia has been an EU candidate since 2005, but because of Greece’s objections due to a long-standing dispute over its name and the slow progress of reforms, it has not started entry negotiations.

However, the country resolved its dispute this year with Greece by changing its name to North Macedonia, and the European Commission last month said both it and Albania had “delivered on reforms.”

