ND Leader Mitsotakis Speaks at SETE Tourism Confederation’s Assembly Meeting

ATHENS – The agreement between workers and business owners in tourism is a model for collective labour agreements and covers employees’ interests to a much better degree, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, addressing the Greek Tourism Confederation’s (SETE) general assembly meeting.

“I was, am and will be a supporter of collective labour agreements,” he said, adding that ND planned to reduce non-wage cost for employers by reducing contributions to the main pension to 15 pct from 20 pct, within four years.

The main opposition leader added that VAT reduction “must be complete, not partial, as it was done,” noting that “the target is to have two VAT levels, of 22 pct and 11 pct, leaving the rate for the whole tourism package at 11 pct.” He also said his party, once in power, planned to reduce business tax to 10 pct from 28 pct, and dividend tax to 5 pct.

Speaking of incentives to hoteliers for energy upgrades and efficiency, he said, “We want to find ways of collaborating with the tourism sector and encouraging investments without lowering expectations of a viable development.”