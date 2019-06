Kostas Bakoyannis, the choice of the people to be the new mayor of Athens (65.25% against the 34.75% of his opponent), achieved something very important for himself and the ancient city.

He was elected mayor in the city where November 17 terrorists murdered his father, a politician, on September 26, 1989.

Kostas was only 11 years old and was informed of his father’s murder while in school.

Undoubtedly the void in his life left by the death of his father was a …