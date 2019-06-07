Inside, Outside, and Beyond Exhibition Opens at Consulate General of Greece in NY (Vid)

NEW YORK – The art exhibition Inside, Outside and Beyond opened at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on June 4, as part of the Timarete Hellenic Art Festival, presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia.

The exhibition, which runs until June 28, was curated by the artist Antonia Papatzanaki and includes over 25 works of art by well-known Greek and Greek-American artists living in New York City.

The art works will be auctioned online via the Paddle8 online platform. Sales revenue will support the Sponsor a Student program of the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, which grants scholarships to underprivileged children.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras gave the welcoming remarks at the event noting that 23 artists were present for the opening. He then introduced the curator, Antonia Papatzanaki, who spoke about the exhibition and its theme. She pointed out that she chose the theme so that the artists could have the freedom to approach it from different sides, since “art is freedom.”

Demetra Varsami, founder and principal of the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, also spoke at the event, noting that she has worked with Papatzanaki for nine years. “It is a beautiful experience to work with her. She teaches drawing at the Academy of Hellenic Paideia and this is the second year that she is organizing this beautiful event that brings the artists together. It is not easy to bring artists together, but Antonia besides all her other talents, has this talent as well,” Varsami said.

She then thanked Papatzanaki, Consul General Koutras, and all those who support the Timarete Festival.

Participating artists include Eozen Agopian, Maria Anasazi, Elaine Angelopoulos, Laura Dodson, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Gerakaris, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Mark Hadjipateras, Maria Karametou, Zoe Keramea, Georgia Lale, Eirini Linardaki, Aristides Logothetis, Despo Magoni, Demetrius Manouselis, Jenny Marketou, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Panayiotis Terzis, Lydia Venieri, and Adonis Volanakis.

Inside, Outside and Beyond is on view at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, through June 28, Monday-Friday, 9 AM- 2:30 PM.