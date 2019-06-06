SYRIZA Penal Reforms Go Lenient on Rape, Possessing Bombs

ATHENS – Facing a likely defeat in July 7 snap polls, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is pushing through a nearly-empty Parliament a penal reform code that is soft on rape and would let people possess explosives despite rampages by anarchists.

With all other parties except for the tiny To Potami group that isn’t running again boycotting the Parliament during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ lame duck administration, the government brought back shelved plans that critics – including two of his own female lawmakers – said downgrades some sexual assaults to misdemeanors.

That’s in a country where it had been reported that as much as 95 percent of rapes don’t get reported. One of the changes to the law would be

The two dissenting SYRIZA Members of Parliament, Anneta Kavvadia and Maria Theleriti, both criticized the draft legislation and said the Justice Minister should more precisely define what rape is without explaining why he wouldn’t know.

The Union of Greek Prosecutors called for the bill to be withdrawn as it also provides lesser penalties for bribery, money laundering, grand larceny by criminal gangs, fraud and forgery up to 120,000 euros ($134,868.)

The union said milder sentencing guidelines means there will be mass acquittals because of a lesser statute of limitations timeline, mass releases of violent criminals and emboldening people to commit crimes knowing they will get off easy if caught.

Feminist groups and victims’ rights advocates also ripped the plan, said Kathimerini and the business newspaper Naftemporiki, with Amnesty International joining in the growing criticism and near fury from some.

Amnesty said the proposal would define some sexual assaults and rape in terms of the physical threat it may present to a victim’s life and not on the basis of the absence of consent as stipulated in the Istanbul Convention which Greece ratified in 2018.

The bill stipulates that rape is a crime but also refers to “lesser forms of coercion” as misdemeanors carrying a sentence of as little as three years for some crimes.