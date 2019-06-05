All Matches Rained Out At French Open For 2nd Time Since 2000

PARIS — Rain washed out the entire schedule at the French Open on Wednesday, the second time since 2000 a full day of play at the tournament was lost to showers.

Two men’s quarterfinals and two women’s quarterfinals were postponed until Thursday, when the forecast calls for clouds but no drizzle.

Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year’s tournament.

On Wednesday, defending champion Simona Halep of Romania was scheduled to face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 8 Ash Barty of Australia was supposed to meet No. 14 Madison Keys of the U.S. in Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Those matches were to be followed by the two remaining men’s quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

One semifinal in each singles draw already was set Tuesday. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal faces Roger Federer, meeting for sixth time at Roland Garros and 39th time overall.

On the women’s side, it’s No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain against unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Play was wiped out by rain at the French Open for one day in 2016.

Before that, it hadn’t happened since 2000.