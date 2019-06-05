Varoufakis Denies He’d Deal With German Finance Chief Schaeuble

ATHENS – Greece’s former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis denied he was ready to cooperate with then-German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble – his nemesis – in the summer of 2015 during combative negotiations with European Union officials.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who brought the pugnacious Varoufakis on board after winning the January, 2015 elections, said during an interview with state broadcaster ERT that Varoufakis was willing to deal with Schaeuble despite a public stance of opposing him vociferously.

“The Prime Minister who most loyally implemented the memorandums and who had the most seamless cooperation with the Troika, came out on TV to accuse Yanis Varoufakis that he would have cooperated with Schaeuble,” Varoufakis said in a statement.

That was a shot at Tsipras for caving in to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.88 billion) that came with more austerity measures he swore to reject but implemented and said it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice.

Vafourakis was ousted by Tsipras after Troika and EU officials said they couldn’t work with him because he wouldn’t back down to their demands and has spent much of his time since sniping at Tsipras for betraying SYRIZA’s alleged principles.

Varoufakis is now leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25) which is on the July 7 snap election ballot in Greece and he ripped Tsipras for suggesting that he would consider working with the center-right poll-leading New Democracy party.

“Instead of a candid repentance and of getting onto a difficult and long path to redemption, Tsipras seems to have decided that he will drink from the cup of denial of reality and of deceiving the people as well as himself,” he said.

“Greek citizens deserve better (than this). It’s time for adults in the room,” he said making a reference to his book Adults in the Room: My Battle with Europe’s Deep Establishment which chronicles his battles with the Troika and is being made into a film by Greek-French director Costa-Gavras.