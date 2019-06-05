Ahead of Elections, Tsipras Says Another 10,500 Teacher Hirings Coming

ATHENS – Trailing badly in polls with July 7 snap polls coming, Prime Minister and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has continued a round of handouts and giveaways and tax cuts with an announcement that another 10,500 teachers will be hired.

The major opposition New Democracy, leading in surveys, had said his scheme was to try to buy voters after plummeting in polls for four years of reneging on anti-austerity promises and bombing workers, pensioners and the poor with more tough measures.

The government has been on a hiring binge for months, partially reversing the effects of more than nine years of personnel cuts required by the country’s international lenders to get three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($367.27 billion) in three bailouts.

The announcement carried the names of a group of ministers and said that 5,250 teachers will be hired for the 2020-21 school year and the same number for the year after, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The government said the hirings were needed to cover vacant spots in primary and secondary schools without explaining why they weren’t announced before elections were called by Tsipras after SYRIZA candidates took a beating to the major opposition New Democracy in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament.

The Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP), an allegedly independent commission whose job is to select workers for tenured and contract positions in the Greek public sector will oversee the hirings.

Previous such hirings for the public education system were achieved via a nationwide exam of eligible graduates, who might have to wait many years to be named to a teaching position, wherever in the country they were needed and not always where they wanted.

New Democracy responded that any “illegal hiring” outside the ASEP framework, as well as evaluations of top public sector officials or any other intervention, between June 3 and up until the (July 7) election, will be reviewed, “both in terms of its legality and its expediency,” to make sure the jobs don’t go only to SYRIZA loyalists and friends.