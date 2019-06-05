Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Great Responsibility

By Antonis H. Diamataris June 5, 2019

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

The outcome of the second round of local elections in Greece on Sunday is another triumph for Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

It’s no exaggeration that since the map of Greece turned “blue,” the color of New Democracy, ND’s electoral victory in the local and the European parliamentary elections can be accurately characterized as triumphs.

Do you remember the last time this happened?

There is one element, however, that is a cause for concern: the high rate of voter absence.

In the first round it was 40.98%.

In …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available