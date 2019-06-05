Singer-Songwriter Athan Hilaki Speaks with TNH about His Upcoming Show

NEW YORK – Athan Hilaki is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist (guitar, bass, keyboards, piano, ukulele, harmonica, percussion). Born in Athens, Greece, he moved to New York in 2008. Hilaki is the founding member of the alternative/indie rock band, Trapped In Static (New York, 2011, lead vocals, guitar, keyboards). He also performs live with Lady Lightning on bass, and frequently appears in New York with Synolon as a guest on vocals and guitar. In addition, Hilaki has accompanied various singer/songwriters as a guitarist, bassist, and keyboardist.

On Friday, June 7, Hilaki will be performing Greek Rock Story with his band and special guest Marlain Angelides at Drom on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He spoke with The National Herald about the concert ad what inspires him as an artist.

TNH: Did you always want to go into music?

Athan Hilaki: Music has been my passion since I was a kid, since the first time I saw my uncle’s guitar, I thought it was the most beautiful “toy” and of course at the time I was not allowed to play with it!

TNH: What can the audience look forward to in Friday’s show?

AH: I’ve been performing as a guest with Pericles Kanaris in his Greek New York shows, since 2009 if I remember correctly, and lately people kept asking me when will I do something more Greek rock, Pericles used to have the middle set dedicated to the Greek rock scene and that’s where I would usually fit in. Finally this year I made the decision to create this Greek rock night performing favorite rock tunes from Ypogeia Revmata, Papakonstantinou, Pyx Lax, Sidiropoulos, Mahairitsas, Xylina Spathia and many more, even maybe some 60’s, Poll, Olympians, etc. A trip down the Greek rock memory lane! We will also be joined on stage by Marlain Angelides (former Hi5 member and backup vocalist for Papakonstantinou and Hatzigiannis).

TNH: What inspires you the most as an artist?

AH: I think the easiest answer would be life. I find inspiration in the smallest things just as easy as the life-changing ones. I also get very inspired watching movies, a dialogue or a movie quote might just trigger me and I start writing the next song. I always feel like home when I am on stage, I love being able to touch people with music.

TNH: What are you working on next?

AH: I am currently working on my original music with my alternative rock band Trapped In Static, recently released three new singles, as well as some solo projects as singer/songwriter where I explore many different new musical paths, electronic music, instrumental, writing music for movies and TV shows, maybe some Greek rock music in the near future as well and many more. In general, trying to get out of my comfort zone and work with music as much as possible. A lot of new and exciting things, so make sure you follow me online!

Athan Hilaki and his band perform Greek Rock Story on Friday, June 7 at Drom, 85 Avenue A on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Doors open at 10 PM. Tickets $15 (standing room) and $20 (seating).

More information is available by phone: 646-479-6575 and online: www.dromnyc.com and https://athanlive.com/.

Follow Athan Hilaki on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @athanlive.