ATHENS – Coming on the heels of handouts and tax cuts he gave ahead of May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament that weren’t enough to prevent candidates from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA being trounced, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is going to stop coming new taxes on previously-exempt families and people.

He had agreed with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third bailout in 2015 for 86 billion euros ($96.87 billion) that low-and-moderate income groups would be taxed.

That would come by lowering the tax-free threshold at the time he reneged on promises to put a 75 percent tax on the rich and “crush the oligarchy” and make tax-free shipping tycoon pay taxes before he bowed to them.

Now, facing what could be a wipe-out in the July 7 snap elections he called after the May 26 political massacre that came after he went back on his word to reverse austerity, he’s making what critics said is a transparent pitch to buy back votes.

The measure was set to take effect in 2020 but Tsipras wants the Parliament he narrowly controls, thanks to the votes of a handful of former rivals and alleged Independents who swore to support him, to pass the canceling counter-measure before the elections.

The measure would otherwise come into effect next year and would result in lower take-home pay for all Greeks. He said he wants the poll-leading New Democracy to go along with him, making them support him as they indicated they would, if coming to power, also stop the new taxes.

Tsipras imposed an avalanche of tax hikes and new taxes and pension reductions to satisfy the Troika but cancelled another run of pension slashes on January 1, and began to roll back some taxes in a bid to regain favor with voters.

The effect is being reviewed by envoys from the Troika with worries it could slow a burgeoning recovery from a more than nine-year-long economic crisis and sparked fears the government would revert to what previous administrations had done, going on wild spending binges again.

The Troika is already concerned that giving state debtors 10 years to repay what they owe would undercut the slow recovery as the debt mounts by the second despite 326 billion euros ($367.22 billion) in three rescue packages since 2010, including two of 240 billion euros ($270.34 billion) with the participation of the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF,) replaced in the third by the ESM.

Up to June 4, some 90,000 tax debtors had joined the new 120-installment plan for the settlement of dues of 648 million euros ($729.93 million) plus fines of 184 million ($207.26 million,) but it is unknown how much of that will reach the state coffers, said Kathimerini.