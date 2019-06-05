New Rochelle AHEPA Honors Graduates

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On June 2, the James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane AHEPA Chapter 405, following the Divine Liturgy at Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, honored and hosted the graduate luncheon for the community, presenting numerous scholarships and recognizing families for raising outstanding young adults.

The event participants included Chapter President Harry Fotiadis assisted by Chairman Emeritus Joseph C. Keane, Past Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, and Chapter Vice Chair James Zafiros in the presentation of the awards.

President Fotiadis thanked the growing list of chapter members whose extraordinary scholarship gifts made the event possible. Especially noteworthy were the remarks by Fr. Nicholas Anctil who spoke elegantly about this year’s graduating class and the impressive diversity of national colleges and universities throughout the United States the graduates will be attending.

More than 200 guests joined the graduates and their families during a festive and beautiful tribute to this year’s graduates. It was a day to remember for everyone.