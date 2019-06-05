New Rochelle AHEPA Honors Graduates

By TNH Staff June 5, 2019

AHEPA New Rochelle Chairman Joseph C. Keane and presiding priest of the Holy Trinity community Fr. Nicholas Anctil along with all of the graduates at the luncheon. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On June 2, the James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane AHEPA Chapter 405, following the Divine Liturgy at Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, honored and hosted the graduate luncheon for the community, presenting numerous scholarships and recognizing families for raising outstanding young adults.

The event participants included Chapter President Harry Fotiadis assisted by Chairman Emeritus Joseph C. Keane, Past Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, and Chapter Vice Chair James Zafiros in the presentation of the awards.

President Fotiadis thanked the growing list of chapter members whose extraordinary scholarship gifts made the event possible. Especially noteworthy were the remarks by Fr. Nicholas Anctil who spoke elegantly about this year’s graduating class and the impressive diversity of national colleges and universities throughout the United States the graduates will be attending.

More than 200 guests joined the graduates and their families during a festive and beautiful tribute to this year’s graduates. It was a day to remember for everyone.

Left to right: AHEPA New Rochelle Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, Past Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, Vice Chairman James Zafiros, and Chairman Joseph C. Keane. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA New Rochelle
