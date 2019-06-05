Elections Coming, SYRIZA Wants WWII Reparation Talks With Germany

ATHENS – Steering clear of confronting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as her country put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($367.22 billion) in three international bailouts, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA now wants talks over World War II – and WWI – reparations as faces July 7 snap elections and far behind in polls.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needed Merkel’s backing for a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.87 billion) he sought in the summer of 2015 after swearing he wouldn’t because it came with more harsh austerity measures he said he would reject but then imposed.

With the issue being popular among Greeks, SYRIZA – more than four years after taking power – said now is the right time to push for compensation again, although German governments have rejected the idea outright, saying reparations had been made.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said Greece’s Ambassador to Germany submitted a formal request but there was no indication on what the response was.

A parliamentary committee in 2016 estimated that Greece could claim minimum reparations of 292 billion euros ($328.92 billion) for World War II and an additional 9.2 billion euros ($10.36 billion) for World War I.

A motion for the Greek government to act on the committee’s findings received overwhelming support from lawmakers in April. Germany has denied being obliged to pay reparations, saying the country’s wartime debts were resolved long ago.

Germany invaded Greece in May of 1941. Around 1,000 Greek villages were destroyed, thousands of Greeks died of starvation, and tens of thousands were killed by German forces who were trying to stop Greek resistance fighters, War History Online noted in a story.

In April, another call for reparations was joined by rival parties who, want compensation for the Nazi’s destruction of Greece’s infrastructure, looting of the banks, gold, and treasures and atrocities, but who said Tsipras was taking a stance after kowtowing to Germany and Merkel.

At that time Tsipras said his party, far behind in polls to the major opposition New Democracy, would file a formal note verbale demand for reparations although Merkel and German officials said it’s a dead issue.

Tsipras said that now Greece has exited its bailout programs, in which Germany was a key creditor, it can’t be accused of trying to offset its massive debt with the reparation demand.

“In a move bound to stir sentiment ahead of crucial European parliament elections, Athens vowed to pile pressure on Berlin, taking legal and diplomatic steps that will throw the spotlight on crimes committed during the brutal Nazi occupation,” The Guardian wrote.

“It is an open issue that must be resolved,” Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Markos Bolaris, told the paper, disregarding Germany’s insistence it won’t pay any more.

“For matters of this kind there is international justice,” he said. “In all disputes the EU abides by it, on principle. Germany may say it has been resolved but what counts is international law.”

Some 300,000 people died from famine and the country’s Jewish community had been almost entirely erased, most from Thessaloniki, sent to concentration camps, while the Nazis massacred people in villages and also the mainland and on Crete.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)