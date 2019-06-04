Prime Minister Tsipras Announces General Elections On July 7, Will Go to Pavlopoulos June 10 (Live)

ATHENS – The national elections of Greece will take place on July 7th as announced by Alexis Tsipras on ERT1 and he will go to the President of the Hellenic Republic on Monday, June 10, so that he can dissolve parliament formally and start the early electoral process.

Mr. Tsipras said that there will be no “thrillers” in regards to the date of the national elections, noting that there is a clear intention by unnamed persons to take advantage of the democratic processes of the country.

He emphasized that it is the first time that on a pan-European level, that a government and a Prime Minister takes the messages sent by voters in European Parliament elections and consequently has took the leaders’ country to national elections.

Prime Minister Tsipras reiterated that the country will go ahead with early national elections and there’s no scenario that he will announce a temporary government in the interim.