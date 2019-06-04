Former Panathinaikos Star, Marcus Berg, In Talks With Olympiacos

NEW YORK – By the end of the week it’s likely that Swedish striker, and former Panathinaikos star, Marcus Berg will give his final decision to Olympiacos’ front office regarding an impending transfer to the Piraeus powerhouse.

The two sides have had communication over the past few days, however nothing is yet clear as not all of the “obstacles” have been cleared so that Berg’s transfer can be completed.

The latest updates allude to the fact that the biggest, outstanding hurdle to clear for the transfer is the length of the contract between the player and the club with the “Red-Whites” wanting a 1+1 contract, while the 33-year old Swede is demanding a clean two-year contract.

While Berg is weighing a possible return to Greece, his wife Josephine’s recent social media activity might have hidden meaning regarding her husband’s relationship with Olympiacos’ summer transfer designs.

Josephine Berg on Monday uploaded a post to social media that she missed Greece and on Tuesday she uploaded a picture packing suitcases.

Specifically she wrote, “Packing again, it’s a never-ending story”, in a post that could mean a lot, or it could mean nothing, in relation to her husband’s talks with Olympiacos. The Piraeus-based club is hoping to have all its summer transfer business done before training camp begins so that new players have time to adequately settle in before the new season commences.