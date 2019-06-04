Anna Korakaki: World’s Number One 10 m. Air Pistol Shooter

NEW YORK – The top of the world for the 10 meter air pistol has just one name, Anna Korakaki. The “golden” Olympian of Rio de Janeiro, climbed to the number one spot in the global rankings in the 10 meter air pistol after her first-place finish at the World Cup in Munich.

ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol · Munich, GER FINAL 10M AIR PISTOL WOMEN Posted by ISSF – International Shooting Sport Federation on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

According to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the Greek champion is comfortably ahead of her nearest competitor, South Korea’s Kim Min-jung, who is the world number two. Additionally, Min-jung’s fellow South Korean, Kim Bo-mi rounds out the world’s top three shooters in the 10 meter air pistol discipline.