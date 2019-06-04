Greek Economy Grew 1.3 Pct in Q1

The Greek economy grew by 1.3 pct in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, with the country’s GDP rising 0.2 pct in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2018, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said in a report on Tuesday.

The statistics service, in its quarterly report on national accounts, attributed the 1.3 pct increase in the Greek Gross Domestic Product to a 0.1 pct reduction of total final consumption spending (household consumption rose 0.8 pct and general government consumption fell 4.1 pct). Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) rose 7.9 pct, exports of goods services rose 4.0 pct (exports of goods fell 0.7 pct while exports of services rose 8.7 pct). Imports of goods and services rose 9.5 pct (imports of goods rose 9.9 pct while imports of services rose 5.5 pct).

On a quarterly comparison (GDP growth of 0.2 pct), the statistics service said, total final consumption fell 0.1 pct (household consumption rose 0.2 pct and general government consumption fell 5.0 pct). Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) rose 8.1 pct, exports of goods and services fell 2.1 pct (exports of goods fell 2.5 pct while exports of services fell 2.2 pct). Imports of goods and services rose 5.0 pct (imports of goods were up 5.4 pct while imports of services rose 0.6 pct).

Finance Ministry reaction

The annual GDP growth rate of the first quarter – calculated at 1.3 pct by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) – confirms that the Greek economy’s revival continues for the 9th consecutive quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

“This growth is wide-based and is a result of the main GDP factors, like the consumer spending of households (up by 0.8 pct), investments (up by 7.9 pct) and exports of goods and services (up by 4 pct.),” it said.

“In absolute numbers, the GDP for the first quarter of 2019 (47.94 billion euros) is the highest since the first quarter of 2012,” it noted.