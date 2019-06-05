The New Archbishop Brings Hope for Refocusing on our Cultural Hierarchy of Needs

After about three years of prolonged introspection and rumors regarding the succession at the Archdiocese of America – the largest and arguably most significant eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate – a new Archbishop has been elected, marking a new chapter in the life of the Greek-American Community and its local Church. The crisis that plagued the Archdiocese over the past few years has manifested itself in multiple sectors, including finances, the encumbrance of its administrative headquarters, the inability to complete …