It has been a year since a Greek teenager killed 10 people – eight classmates, a substitute teacher, and a teacher’s aide – at Santa Fe High School, 37 miles from my home in Sugar Land, Texas. In the year since then, there have been over 100 mass shootings, three of them at schools.

When students returned to Santa Fe High School on August 20, they encountered security upgrades such as new metal detectors, more armed officers walking the halls, and …