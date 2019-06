I continue the story of our fictional character, Michalis Veziris through the pages of his private journal.

My brother George told me that he could no longer continue his interest in the restaurant. His health was failing and didn’t know how long he had to live. “You will now run the business on your own”, George told me. “What about Penelope and your children”, I said. “Don’t worry, Penelope is not interested in the business, …