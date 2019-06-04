Obituaries in Greek-American Community

ECONOMOPOULOS, ELAINE

NORTH FALMOUTH, MA (from The Boston Globe, published on May 23) – Elaine Economopoulos (nee Canelos) Age 79, of North Falmouth, MA, died on May 19. Born in Psathi, Greece to Apostolis and Anastasia (Maniatis) Canelos. Survived by her husband Peter, son Christos, wife Dena and grandchildren Eleni & Petros, daughter Tashia and husband George, her brother Konstantinos Canelos and many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and brother-in-laws. Predeceased by two sisters Dimitra (Canelos) Karafotias and Vasiliki (Canelos) Mitaras. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville, MA. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA – 508-540-4172.

GEORGE, JAMES CHRIS

PORTLAND, OR (from The Oregonian, published on May 7) – James Chris George July 13, 1932 – May 4, 2019. Jim George was born July 13, 1932 to Christ and Christina George, who were immigrants from Greece. His father owned a large restaurant in Vancouver, WA, where he grew up. During World War II years help was hard to find so Jim helped his father and learned about hard work at an early age. They spoke only Greek at home so Jim had to learn English from a waitress after he had already started school. As a child, Jim dreamed about flying and seeing the world as the warplanes from Portland Air base flew over his house; never imagining that in his lifetime he would join the U.S. Air Force and eventually visit six continents, over 50 countries and 49 states. The early death of his father resulted in Jim becoming the provider for his family at a young age. He graduated from Vancouver High School where he was active in theater, tennis, and the school paper. He worked his way through the University of Portland by taking odd jobs at the slaughterhouse and paper mill in Camas and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. He later took graduate level courses in investment from Stanford, Wharton, and the University of Chicago. Jim was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force on his college graduation. Prior to his business career, he served a three-year active duty commitment as a senior navigator instructor on early air-to-air refueling missions, training crews for the Strategic Air Command. Later, as a reservist, his crew received decorations for rescue missions saving multiple peoples’ lives. He retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel. He began his business career at the First Interstate Bank of Oregon Executive Training Program where he became a portfolio manager and analyst in the Trust Investment Department. In 1961 he joined the Investment Banking firm of Blythe & Co., as an account executive. Jim was selected in a national search as the Chief Investment Officer for the State of Oregon Treasury in 1966. A position he held for 26 years until his retirement in 1992 (which is a national longevity record for this position). He helped pioneer Oregon PERS’ early investment into common stocks, real estate, leverage buyouts, international securities, and venture capital – which resulted in record earnings for the PERS fund and national recognition for Jim. Oregon PERS assets grew from 200 million to over 15 billion during his management. He received the Chief Investment Officer of the year award from the Institute for Fiduciary Education, and Investing magazine’s national Pension Officer Honor Roll – the top two investors in America. He also became National Chairman of the state Investment Officers Association, The Pension Fund Advisory Committee of the NYSE Board of Directors and Investment Management Consultants Association Board. He was a founding member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts. Jim helped then-Treasurer Bob Straub organize the first Oregon Investment Council meeting in 1967 and ran it until his retirement in 1992. He reported directly to five different State Treasurers. Upon retirement, he received an award from his staff commemorating over 600,000 miles on the road commuting from Portland to Salem. After retiring, Jim began a new career as an institutional investment consultant working with some of the largest financial institutions including Blackstone and AIG. He also served on several corporate boards, but his main focus was cruising with his wife Georgia and spending time with his seven beloved grandchildren. Watching them grow up was his greatest joy. Jim was proud of his Greek heritage and Orthodox faith. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral serving as Treasurer of the Parish Council for many years, and as Chairman of the Endowment Fund Board. If you knew Jim, you would know that his life’s commitments were: God, Family, Country. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgia; son, Chris and his wife, Lori George; daughter, Dina and her husband, Nick Khoury; daughter, Nicole and husband, Yader Gomez; his seven grandchildren, Julia, Christina, Georgina, Helena, Eliana, Kam and Eliseo; and sister, Cathy Pangares. Services were held at Holy Trinity Cathedral. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund. Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits.

GEORGOUSES, STELLA

SCHAUMBERG, IL (from the Chicago Suburban Daily Herald, published on May 23) – Stella J. Georgouses, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 21 at her home in Schaumburg. She was born July 16, 1922 in Chicago, lived for many years in Greece and Chicago and has been a Schaumburg resident since 2001. Stella enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are 2 children, John Georgouses and Gina (Mark Guido) Georgouses; 4 grandchildren, Yanni (Elizabeth) Smaragdis, Stella (Max) Pirvu, Stella and Speros Georgouses; 3 Great Grandchildren, Roman, Eloise, and Alex and her brother, Harry (the late Olga) Georgouses. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Speros in 1994. Her funeral service was held at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Demetrios Church. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

IGNADIS, HARRY

WINSTED, CT (from the Register Citizen, published on May 8) – Harry Ignadis, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Stavroula “Voula” (Anastasopolous) Ignadis for 30 years. Born October 23, 1957 in Greece; the son of George Ignatiadis and the late Kiriaki (Sarioglou) Ignatiadis, Harry is well known in the community for his generosity and for owning and operating with his wife The Tributary Restaurant in Winsted for 21 years. He had a heart of gold, constantly putting people before himself in every way. He enjoyed feeding everyone and was a jokester, always trying to make people laugh. Harry was hardworking, outgoing and always well groomed. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and community. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his cherished children, Kiki Ignatiadis and George Ignatiadis; siblings, Parthena Ignatiadis, Nikoloas Ignatiadis and Mirofora Marmanides; and many extended family. He was predeceased by a baby brother. The funeral was held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.

JEWELER, MICHAEL JAMES

OVERLAND PARK, KS (from the Kansas City Star, published on May 7) – Michael James Jeweler, June 5, 1936 – May 3, 2019. Mike was born in Kansas City of a Greek-American mother and an Asia Minor industrialist father and was raised in Thessaloniki. He is an alumnus of Anatolia College of Salonica and attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, where he earned a BBA Degree in Marketing and, later, earned his JD Degree. He was subsequently admitted to the Kansas Bar, U.S. Military Court of Appeals, and U.S. Supreme Court. He served active duty in Army Civil Affairs and Military Intelligence units. Subsequently, he became a senior partner in the Kansas City law firm of Cashin, Jeweler, and Blake. In 1962, Mike received his appointment as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assignments in Tampa, Florida; Washington, DC; Kansas City; and Rome, Italy, where he served five years as the Legal Attache‚ to the U.S. Embassy. Upon retirement from the Bureau, Mike worked at Intertel and SBC Communications, Inc., Mike later became a consultant on international and domestic corporate security matters. On April 1, 2012, Mike was ordained to the Holy Diaconate by His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, in Kansas City, Missouri. He served as a Deacon at Annunciation and, later, Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, Virginia. Mike leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of 56 years; two sons James (Moira), of Alexandria, Virginia; and John (Anna Marie), of Fairfax, Virginia and four granddaughters (Daphne, Zoe, Fiona, and Katrina). The Trisagion service and funeral were held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kansas City, MO. Those wishing to make a donation in Mike’s memory may do so to either Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.

KAROZOS, GUS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (from The Indianapolis Star, published on May 15) – Gus A. Karozos, 101, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. Born August 29, 1917, in the village of Dereli, Greece, Gus was the son of Andrew and Evangelia (Smantli) Karozos. At the age of 12 Gus and his family immigrated to Warren, Ohio. Gus proudly served his country as a Corporal in the 376th Field Artillery Battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during World War II; his unit of paratroopers was among the first to jump prior to D-Day in 1944. Upon his honorable discharge in 1944, Gus was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He attended The Ohio State University, where he met his future bride Irene (Pappas) and on June 15, 1947 they were married, and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2008. Gus received a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from OSU which led to his career as a Sales Manager of Foreign Commerce for M&R Labs in Columbus, Ohio and CB Kendall in Indianapolis. During the late 1940’s and early 1950’s Gus sold powdered milk, ice cream and Similac by correspondence to the Middle East and traveled for months at a time to Central and South America selling pharmaceuticals. Later, Gus enjoyed a successful career in insurance sales as a General Agent for the Franklin Life Insurance Company and Crown Life for more than 50 years. He was also one of the original eleven investors who developed the land that became El Dorado (Dye’s Walk) Country Club. Gus was a faithful past member and past president of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis and is currently a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. He was also a past member of AHEPA and the Sertoma Club. Along with his loving wife, Gus is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Polixeni. Survivors include his four children, Evelyn A. Karozos of Indianapolis, Andrew C. Karozos of Healdsburg, California, James C. (Amy) Karozos of Indianapolis, and Joan E. (Scott Locke) Karozos of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Shea and Stephanie, Samuel and Peter Karozos. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Gus Karozos in the Daniel F. O’Riley Funeral Home and the Trisagion and funeral services were held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 4550 N. Central Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Karozos family.

KOUNALIS, SOFIA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (from the Deseret News, published on May 18) Sofia G. Kounalis, passed away May 15. Born November 3, 1928 in Crete, Greece, the Daughter of George and Argyro Findikakis. She married George A. Kounalis in 1947, and emigrated to Salt Lake City, UT in 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband. She retired from Salt Lake County Motor Vehicle Division in 1995. Her passion was to go to Wendover and Las Vegas and play the slot machines. She enjoyed life to its fullest, cooking for her family, and baking baklava and Greek cookies for family and friends. She is survived by her son Anthony (Tony), Daughters Evangelia (Lilly Stireman), Argie Barry, and Irene (Rita) Kounalis. Daughter-in-law Sandra Kounalis, son in law Martin Barry, 6 Grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren and her sisters Rita Findikakis Fleming, Stella Drakakis, and brother Stratis Findikakis, preceded in death by her sister Eva Marinos. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Minos. The funeral service has held at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.