The Hellenic Initiative’s 4th Annual London Gala Raises over 250,000 GBP

LONDON, UK – Over 400 international guests attended The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) 4th Annual Gala at the Dorchester Hotel in London on May 23. The sold out crowd raised more than 250,000 GBP ($315,000) to fund THI’s philanthropic work in Greece.

Event Co-chair and THI Board Member Nikos Stathopoulos along with fellow Co-chairs Constantine Logothetis and Princess Tatiana thanked the attendees for their generous support. THI Executive Director Peter Poulos recognized the work of THI’s Young Professional Group, The New Leaders and THI Board President George Stamas introduced THI Board Members who were in attendance including UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and philanthropist Marianna Vardinoyannis and Bill Doucas.

The evening’s honorees were Kivotos tou Kosmou and HOPEgenesis. Kivotos tou Kosmou was established in 1998 by Father Antonios Papanikolaou, and provides special care and protection to vulnerable mothers and children in Greece. Stathopoulos presented the award to Fr. Papanikolaou who accepted on behalf of the organization.

HOPEgenesis is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 in the field of medicine that addresses the issue of low birth rates in Greece. Its mission is to provide comprehensive medical care and treatment for women who become pregnant until the day they give birth. HOPEgenesis is contributing to the revival, development, and increase of Greece’s population. Dr. Stephanos Chandakas, HOPEgenesis’ founder, accepted the award from Princess Tatiana on behalf of the organization.

International recording star Antonis Remos and his band gave a special performance and entertained the sold out crowd until well after midnight.

A silent auction with prizes including stays at luxury Greek hotels, like Mykonian Collection and Belvedere in Mykonos, jewelry from Vourakis, Kessaris, Serkos and Katramopoulos, and one of a kind items from Mary Katrantzou, Vardas, Navarino Icons, and MePe Greece raised over 40,000 GBP (over $50,000). Greek food start-up sensation Carpo provided gift bags for all those in attendance.

Since its founding in 2012, THI has distributed over $15 million to support direct crisis relief and programs supporting entrepreneurship and economic development in Greece.

More information is available online: www.thehellenicinitiative.org.