Going on in Our Community

MAY 31-JUNE 2

CHICAGO – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Avenue in Chicago, holds its annual Greek Festival May 31-June 2. The Lincoln Park Greek Fest brings all the aromas, sounds, tastes, and traditions of Greece to Chicago with Greek music, folk dancing performances, and dancing. Hours: Friday, May 31, 5-11PM; Saturday, June 1, Noon-11 PM; and Sunday, June 2, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 773-525-1793 and online: lincolnparkgreekfest.com.

JUNE 2-16

NEW YORK – Timarete, the 4th Annual Hellenic Art Festival organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia takes place June 2-16 with a variety of events for the whole family. The Opening Night features the soloists, actors, and chorus of the Pancyprian Choir of NY in a performance of songs and poetry under the Artistic and Musical direction of Phyto Stratis on Sunday, Jun. 2, 7 PM at the Stathakeion Center 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. The art exhibition Inside, Outside and Beyond continues the festival with its opening on June 4 in Manhattan, the Drama International Short Film Festival on June 9 at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria, the theatrical presentation Alalum, a dark comedy, on June 15 at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, and the Closing Night of Traditional Dances on June 16. More information is available by phone: 917-603-4437 and online: www.timarete.com.

JUNE 4-28

MANHATTAN – The Consulate General of Greece in New York and Timarete Hellenic Art Festival are pleased to announce the opening of “Inside, Outside and Beyond” a group exhibition that explores diverse manifestations of interiority and exteriority in space and time, on Tuesday, Jun. 4, 6-8 PM at the Consulate General’s premises, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. Participating Artists include Eozen Agopian, Maria Anasazi, Elaine Angelopoulos, Laura Dodson, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Gerakaris, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Mark Hadjipateras, Maria Karametou, Zoe Keramea, Georgia Lale, Eirini Linardaki, Aristides Logothetis, Despo Magoni, Demetrius Manouselis, Jenny Marketou, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Panayiotis Terzis, Lydia Venieri, and Adonis Volanakis. The exhibition runs until June 28 and can be viewed Monday-Friday, from 9 AM-2:30 PM.

JUNE 5

MANHATTAN – New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to his New York residency at Drom with three concerts for the Spring and Summer seasons. The theme for the new performances is “Road to Athens,” as the series will culminate in a concert at the prestigious NOSTOS Summer Festival at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece on June 30th. The upcoming New York show is Wednesday, Jun. 5, 8 PM. Also featured are the musicians Ben Butler (guitars), Richard Hammond (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitars, assistant director), Agapitos Maganaris (bouzouki, vocals), Gary Schreiner (accordion, harmonica), Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion) and Jessie Reagen Mann (cello). More information is available online: dromnyc.com.

JUNE 6-8

CANTON, OH – St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th Street, NW in Canton holds its annual Greek Festival June 6-8, 11 AM-11 PM all days. Come celebrate summer the Greek way at our family-oriented festival. Enjoy delicious Greek foods and pastries, take-out available, marketplace, cooking demonstrations, and wine sampling. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing, kids’ playground. More information is available by phone: 330-454-7278 and online: Cantongreekfest.com

JUNE 6-9

BALTIMORE, MD – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival June 6-9 at the Greektown Square and Events Center, 701 S Ponca Street in Baltimore. Enjoy traditional Greek food and pastries, church tours, live Greek music and folk dancing performed in traditional costume, Kids’ Zone. Hours: Thursday, Jun. 6 Noon-10 PM; Friday, Jun. 7 and Saturday, Jun. 8, 11 AM- 11 PM; and Sunday, Jun. 9, Noon-10 PM. Free admission. More information is available by phone: 410-633-5020.

JUNE 7-9

WAUWATOSA, WI – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Avenue in Wauwatosa, holds its annual Greek Festival June 7-9. Enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean with authentic Greek cuisine, artifacts, jewelry, art, Greek music and dancing, children’s games. Parking available at BMO Harris and City of Wauwatosa parking lots. Hours, Friday, Jun. 7, 4-10 PM, Saturday, Jun. 8, and Sunday, Jun. 9, Noon – 10 PM. More information is available by phone: 414-778-1555.

JUNE 9

ASTORIA – The Timarete Hellenic Art Festival presents the Drama International Short Film Festival on Sunday, Jun. 9 at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria, first screening 6 PM, second screening 8 PM. The festival is the leading Greek and South-Eastern European gateway to the world’s most prestigious short film awards, and nominated filmmakers qualify for the European Film Awards. The festival presents an annual International Competition showing the best new films from Greece and around the world, as well as parallel events including interviews, book presentations, panels and networking for filmmakers and professionals. Entrance/Donation: $20. More information is available online: www.timarete.com and by phone: 917-603-4437.

JUNE 13

MANHATTAN – On Thursday, June 13, 6 PM at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan, EMBCA presents a program on one of the Balkan’s most influential writers, political thinkers, and revolutionary Enlightenment figures of the 18th Century, Rigas Feraios/Velestinlis. The event, entitled Romioi, the Balkans and the Rigas Feraios Charta, will be held on the 221st Anniversary of his death (actual date June 24, 1798) and will be in Association with AHEPA District 6 and Delphi Chapter #25. It will be the 5th lecture in the AHEPA Canoutas Lecture Series. Presenters will include: EMBCA Founder/President and AHEPA Lt. Governor of District 6 Lou Katsos, EMBCA 1st Vice President and Former Executive Director of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce Stamatis Ghikas, and author and Byzantine scholar Alexander Billinis.

JUNE 15

ASTORIA – The Timarete Hellenic Art Festival presents Alalum, a dark comedy, on Saturday, Jun. 15, 8 PM, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. Four elderly cousins are gathered in the house of their elderly uncle who has just been groomed. An inheritance, a murder, and a mysterious visitor will bring them up creating an “Alalum” of comic situations. Cast: Georgia Fiotodimitrakis, Ioanna Fiotodimitrakis, Olga Someras, Vivian Triviza, and Alexandra Skendrou. Theatrical Workshop “Logos and Praksi” of the Academy of Hellenic Padeia teaches techniques of improvisation, acting, orthophony, and kinesiology exercises. Also at the end of the year a performance by the students of the workshop is presented at the Timarete festival. The lessons are in the Greek language. This year’s performance was created through a series of improvisations by students on a specific thematic unit, with the care and guidance of the acting teacher Ioanna Katsarou. Admission/Donation: $20. Reservations: 917-603-4437. More information is available online: www.timarete.com.

JUNE 18

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Assn. invites you to a special program, Sex in the (Ancient) City on Tuesday, Jun. 18, 7-8:30 PM, at Revelation Gallery, 224 Waverly Place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Join Olympia Dukakis, Professor David Sider (NYU), actor Theodore Bouloukos, singer Nektarios Antoniou, Mia Theodoratos (orphic lyre), and Professor Constantina Rhodes in an illustrated and dramatic examination of sex, gender, sexuality, and love in the ancient Greece. Professor Sider, an expert on gender and sexuality in the ancient world, will compare ancient and modern concepts of sexual identity. Oscar-winner Dukakis will present the poetry of the immortal Sappho authentically accompanied by the orphic lyre. A wine reception will follow the program. Admission $10-20. Ticket purchase before June 1 is recommended because of limited space. More information and tickets online: Eventbrite, search: Sex in the ancient city: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sex-in-the-ancient-city-tickets-61642631771.

JUNE 21-23

WEST ALLIS, WI – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S 84th Street in West Allis. Experience traditional Greek culture and indulge in the famous Greek chicken, along with other popular Greek dishes such as souvlakia, gyros, baklava, koulouria, Yiayia’s spanakopita, a cultural exhibit, merchandise boutique, raffle, traditional Hellenic dancers and live band, traditional Greek dance lessons also available. Admission is Free. Paid parking at Wisconsin State Fair parking lot. Hours: Friday, Jun. 21, and Saturday, Jun. 22, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Jun. 23, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 414-461-9400 and online: annunciationwi.org.