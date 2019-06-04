Cyprus Police Find Third Suitcase with Body Inside in Lake

By Associated Press June 4, 2019

Cyprus Special Disaster Response Unit investigators carry a covered suitcase on a stretcher after it was retrieved from a man-made lake near the village of Mitsero, outside of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA (AP) — A police spokesman on the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus says a suitcase containing decomposing human remains has been dragged out of a toxic lake.

Andreas Angelides said Tuesday’s discovery is a “major development” in the unfolding investigation of a Cypriot army captain who has confessed to the killing of seven foreign women and girls.

Angelides said coroners examined the body at the scene while more specialized tests will be carried out to determine the person’s identity.

This is the third suitcase containing a body that has been retrieved from the lake following a six-week search.

The 35 year-old suspect had told investigators that he disposed of the bodies of a Filipino woman and a Romanian mother and daughter in the lake after placing their bodies in suitcases.

Investigators stand near the man-made lake where a third suitcase was retrieved, near the village of Mitsero, outside of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday June 4, 2019.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
